Jill Biden, the US First Lady shared her recollection of the 9/11 incident that shook the country 21 years ago. She recalled being “scared to death" when she realised that her sister Bonny Jacobs, who was a United Airlines flight attendant, could be onboard one of the hijacked planes that were used to attack America on 11 September, 2001, according to Associated Press.

Jill told, “I called Bonny to see where she was because I was scared to death ... I didn’t know where she was, whether she was flying, not flying, where she was," Jill Biden recalled. “And then I found out she was home."

AP reported that hours before the hijacked airplanes were flown into World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, Biden's sister, Bonny Jacobs had returned home after a late night flight at around 2:00 am.

Jacobs said she slept a little and then got up to help get her kids, then 11 and 7, off to school, turned off her phone and went back to bed on the fateful morning.

Jacobs was unaware of the attack, but the reality dawned upon her when she read a message from Jill asking if she'd been watching television. It was the biggest terrorist attack the US had ever seen. TV news channels were showing the replay of the horrific terror attack that claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

Biden had gone to teach her class at Delaware Technical Community College, then went straight to her sister's house after school was dismissed.

“And then the first person that came to the house was Jill," she said. “I hadn’t called her to come, but she just showed up, and she was there for me, as usual."

Jill also recalled talking to Joe Biden, then a US senator, who was on an Amtrak train travelling to Washington. They were on the phone when she cried out, “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God" after an airplane hit the second World Trade Center tower.

On 9/11, then-Senator Joe Biden arrived in Washington to see smoke in the sky from the crash at the Pentagon. He wanted to go to the floor of the Senate, but the Capitol and the surrounding complex of offices and official buildings, including the Supreme Court, had been evacuated.

He was turned away by Capitol police, who said there was a risk that the building was a target.

Jill Biden said scores of lives were saved — including possibly her husband's — by the actions of everyone aboard United Airlines Flight 93.

This Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Jill Biden delivered remarks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Jill was accompanied by her sister. Jacobs said she usually flies on the September 11 anniversary to pay tribute to her fallen United Airlines colleagues and as a way of distracting herself “because it's so upsetting." But she wanted to be with the first lady in Shanksville to offer the same kind of support her big sister has given her.

In addition to laying a wreath at the memorial and delivering remarks, the first lady joined members of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA to honor the Flight 93 crew members.

In her prepared remarks for Sunday, Jill Biden said that after the shock of 9/11 “settled into sorrow" and she had spoken with her husband and children, her thoughts turned to her sister, who continues to work as a flight attendant with United Airlines.

The first lady talking about her sister said, “It's a job that she has loved for many years and I knew that the weight of this tragedy would be heavier for her… When I got to her house, I realized that I was right. She hadn't just lost colleagues. She had lost friends."

Joe Biden, now president, was to commemorate the day at the Pentagon. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were to be at the New York remembrance.

