9/11 attacks: Jill Biden recollects her memories of the fateful day
Jill Biden paid homage at the Flight 93 National Memorial, recalled being ‘scared to death’ for her flight attendant sister
Jill Biden, the US First Lady shared her recollection of the 9/11 incident that shook the country 21 years ago. She recalled being “scared to death" when she realised that her sister Bonny Jacobs, who was a United Airlines flight attendant, could be onboard one of the hijacked planes that were used to attack America on 11 September, 2001, according to Associated Press.