92 pools, 17 restaurants: Will this be Dubai’s most luxurious hotel yet?

The silver lining for Atlantis Royal is that it can offset some lagging tourism by selling residences to help recoup the $1.4 billion project outlay. Apartments in the tower, listed from $2 million to $49 million and including Dubai’s most expensive unit, have all sold. Real estate agents report interest from a flurry of cryptocurrency investors and blockchain entrepreneurs looking to set up shop in a city that’s becoming increasingly crypto-friendly. (Sheikh Mohammad has been pushing to promote the industry through “free zones," which can license and approve crypto transactions and are lax on taxes.)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}