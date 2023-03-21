Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, 92, has found 'final love', will get married for the fifth time2 min read . 08:53 AM IST
Rupert Murdoch got divorced from his fourth wife in August 2022.
Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old media tycoon, has announced his engagement to his partner, Ann Lesley Smith, 66, a former police chaplain. The couple met in September last year at an event held at Murdoch's vineyard in California.
Murdoch shared his happiness with the New York Post, a publication he owns, stating that he was afraid of falling in love but knew that this would be his final love, and he is delighted. He mentioned that he proposed to Smith on St Patrick's Day and admitted that he was "one fourth Irish," making him feel anxious. Murdoch divorced his fourth wife, Jerry Hall, in August 2022.
“She and her husband also owned a vineyard and had been in the wine business. Last year when there were 200 people at my vineyard, I met her and we talked a bit. Two weeks later I called her," Murdoch told the NY Post.
Smith's late husband, Chester Smith, was a country singer and radio and TV executive. Smith told the New York Post that their engagement was a divine blessing and revealed that she had been a widow for 14 years. She also shared that, like Murdoch, her late husband was a businessman, and they both hold similar beliefs, which makes communication between her and Murdoch easy.
““In perspective, it’s not my first rodeo. Getting near 70 means being in the last half. I waited for the right time. Friends are happy for me," she said.
Murdoch, who has six children from his previous three marriages, stated that he and Smith were "both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together." The couple plans to split their time between California, Montana, New York and the UK. The wedding is set to take place in late summer.
Murdoch was previously married to Australian flight attendant Patricia Booker, Scottish-born journalist Anna Mann, and Chinese-born entrepreneur Wendi Deng.
Rupert Murdoch had a quiet celebration for his 92nd birthday on March 11, while his company is dealing with a significant lawsuit related to defamation during the US election. A photo of him was shared on Instagram by his daughter Grace, who is 22 years old.
