95, but life is still young! What keeps this nonagenarian woman happy & healthy

Life is still young for this 95-year-old woman who recently shared her words of wisdom on Instagram where she shares how to live a good life and it is quite useful.
The elderly woman was in a salon when she shared her invaluable advice. She says, “No drink and no smoke, I haven’t done any of that because that will protect you from a lot of stuff that goes on and if you have a mate, stay true to your mate so you don’t get anything." The text insert on the video said “Advice from a 95-year-old on how to live a good life."
The video was posted on the Instagram account seniorlivingstories on Monday.
“Nothing quite like #salon talk in #seniorliving.@pssalonspa thanks for sharing the stories from your salons in senior living communities around the country," says the caption of the video.
The video has also received more than 1000 likes and several comments.
“There’s no better place on earth to be a hair stylist than a senior living community!!! Thank you for sharing!" commented the spa that is tagged in the video. “She’s got a point!!" wrote another. “You go girl!" posted a third.
