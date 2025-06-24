95-year-old woman survived Holocaust, but killed in Iranian missile attack on Israel last week

A 95-year-old Holocaust survivor was one of the four people killed in Iranian missile strikes on Israel last week.

Ivette Shmilovitz, 95, whose name was released for publication on Monday, was killed on June 13, and is survived by three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren, a report published in The Times of Israel said.

Shmilovitz was in a building next to the one that was directly hit and was killed by the shockwave. The other victims of the attack were named as Yaakov and Hadassah Belo, both 77, and Daisy Yitzhaki, 85, the report added.

So far, Iran’s missile attacks on Israel, which have included some 550 ballistic missiles and around 1,00 drones, have killed 24 people and wounded thousands in Israel, according to health officials and hospitals. Some of the missiles have hit apartment buildings, a university and a hospital, causing heavy damage, the report said.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles aimed at Israel on June 13, which it said it did to retaliate Tel Aviv's sweeping assault on its military leaders, nuclear scientists, uranium enrichment sites, and ballistic missile programme.

Israel-Iran conflict A fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel appeared to hold on Tuesday after initially faltering, and US President Donald Trump expressed frustration with both sides, saying they have fought “for so long and so hard” that they do not know what they are doing.

Israel had earlier accused Iran of launching missiles into its airspace after the truce was supposed to take effect, and the Israeli finance minister vowed that “Tehran will tremble.”

The Iranian military denied firing on Israel, state media reported, but explosions boomed and sirens sounded across northern Israel in the morning, and an Israeli military official said two Iranian missiles were intercepted.

Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for a NATO summit that, in his view, both sides had violated the nascent agreement. He had particularly strong words for Israel, a close ally, while suggesting Iran may have fired on the country by mistake.

But later he said the deal was saved, according to an AP report.

“ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly “Plane Wave” to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!” Trump said in his Truth Social post.

Indeed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he held off on tougher strikes against Iran after speaking to Trump.