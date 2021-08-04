We have seen two billionaires flying to the edge of space, marking the start of next chapter in space travel. But the company that brought the idea of commercial space travel to fore was once struggling to even stay afloat. Elon Musk -led SpaceX was almost broke, with no way to turn around. The helping hand that pulled the pioneering company from this debacle came from US space agency NASA in the form of a $1.5 billion contract.

One Twitter handle, Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, shared a interview clip where Musk shared his reaction after NASA offered the contract to his space company.

After hearing the news that his company has won the contract, Musk said he "could not even hold the components".

"I just spill it out, "I love you guys"," Musk can be seen saying during the interview.

The interviewer follows with a question: "They saved you?"

"Yeah, they did," Musk replied.

"Financially and maybe emotionally," the interviewer added.

"I will tell you, that was definitely helpful," Musk says.

.@nasa called @elonmusk and told them that they had won the $1.5B contract. @elonmusk response “I love you guys. pic.twitter.com/iKKc4UVvvV — Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) August 4, 2021

Commenting on the post, Musk stated, "It's true."

It’s true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2021

In his latter comments Musk said, "I do love NASA, always have."

"Just want to say thanks to those in government who fight hard for the right thing to happen, despite extreme pressure to do otherwise. Therein lies the core goodness of the American state," he added.

Just want to say thanks to those in government who fight hard for the right thing to happen, despite extreme pressure to do otherwise.



Therein lies the core goodness of the American state. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2021

In response to a question from Twitter handle that posted the video clip, Musk said, "I thought we had lost for sure. We were just a tiny company back then, only 1 of 4 launches got to orbit and I had no money left. Out of the blue, a few days before Christmas, NASA calls to say we won."

The clip or Musk do not clarify as to what was the contract awarded for, or when. However they could be referring to the commercial cargo contracts awarded to SpaceX for 12 flights by NASA.

Back then, between 2006 and 2008, SpaceX was in a rough sport with three failed launches of Falcon 1 rocket. The company succeeded in September 2008 but funds were sparse, to the point that it could not even pay the employees.

ELon Musk had started SpaceX back in 2002 to make space flights cheaper and colonise Mars one day.

