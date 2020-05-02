LOS ANGELES : A 102-year-old woman born during the Spanish flu pandemic was discharged from a Singapore hospital after battling coronavirus, joining the handful of centenarian survivors of the outbreak.

The woman, who has five children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, was among 16 residents and staff of the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home in the city-state who tested positive for the virus, the Straits Times reported. Two 86-year-old residents from the nursing home were among the 16 fatalities from coronavirus in the country, which now has more than 17,000 cases, the paper said.

“Today is a day of happiness as we welcome home our residents who fought hard to recover and overcome the COVID-19 virus," the home said in a Facebook post Friday.

A 107-year-old Dutch woman is seen as the oldest survivor of the outbreak, according to various media reports.

Singapore, who drew praise for its success in the early days of the pandemic, was dealt with a major setback as an outbreak in the crowded quarters housing migrant workers led to a surge in infections. The number of cases in the country jumped in the past month and it emerged as the most infected country in the Asia Pacific region, after China and India.





Share Via