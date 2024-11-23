A $6.2 million banana and the unexpected return of the art market
SummaryBig sales during New York’s auction week—including a $121.2 million Magritte—made collecting seem fun again.
A $121.2 million René Magritte. A $68.3 million Ed Ruscha. And don’t forget that $6.2 million banana that sold for six times its asking price. To anyone looking in, the art market appeared to come roaring back this week—but it’s anyone’s guess if the party will last.
