A $6.2 million banana and the unexpected return of the art market

In a realm dominated by billionaires who can afford to go on art-buying sprees in good economic years and bad, it’s confounding to some that art sales have been in such a slump lately. The market’s been hampered in part by fears over inflation, multiple wars and election uncertainties. Now, with the U.S. presidential election behind us and several rounds of interest-rate cuts, market watchers are closely tracking the spending habits of the world’s wealthy to gauge whether they feel good times are ahead, or not. As with everything in luxury, perception is key. This week, the consensus among blue-chip art buyers clearly shifted to a cheerier mood.