A $6 billion fund manager offers a way to boost climate spending

Lawrence, 64, has come up with part of the solution, something he calls the “Seller’s Pledge." It’s a one-page, legally binding document that the buyer and seller of a carbon offset would sign to dictate how much the seller can make in profit. It’s a relatively simple step that could help add transparency and bolster faith in a market that’s rapidly gaining interest as a short-term way for some of the world’s biggest corporations to reduce the climate impact of their carbon footprints.“The planet needs a voluntary carbon market to work," Lawrence said by phone recently from his home in Marin County, California. “Without trust, it’s not going to grow. With trust, it can make a meaningful impact."