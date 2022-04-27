A 6% Fed funds rate? That may be the mother of all shocks to stock markets

And perhaps nowhere in recent memory has the consensus been so wrong: few expected the global economy to rebound as strongly as it did after the pandemic. And for a long time, even the Federal Reserve’s own forecasters were parroting the transitory refrain before it turned too shrill to be proven otherwise. Around March 2021, the European Central Bank’s forecast of inflation one year ahead was a measly 1.3%. Pinch yourself if you must, the actual number turned out to be 7.4%. So much for gazing into the crystal ball and divining a number.