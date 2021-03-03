A $9 billion Mizuho fund sparks review of Japan ESG labels

Still, the absence of clear fund descriptions raises concerns that some companies might take advantage of the boom by labeling funds ESG even if they don’t have a strong link to environmental or social causes, the officials said. That lack of clarity could ultimately undermine Japan’s efforts to persuade households to invest more of their almost 2 quadrillion yen of financial assets, and potentially impair the growth of ESG investments.

