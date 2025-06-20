A 9-year-old kid was bitten by a shark, here's how doctors pulled off a miracle and saved her hand

A 9-year-old girl, Leah Lendel was bitten by a shark on June 11 when she was vacationing with her family on the Florida Gulf Coast. When she was snorkelling there, Lendel felt something tug at her arm. She screamed loudly first in pain, then in horror, and saw that her hand was covered in blood. During a press conference on June 19, Leah's parents stated their recollection of events from June 11 and how the doctors miraculously saved her arm at Tampa General Hospital, where she was flown to receive emergency care.

A social media video of Boca Grande Fire Chief about the event was also posted on social media, which presented the details of what went on and how the locals and bystanders assisted the Lendel family.

The video's caption reads, "Here's a message from the Boca Grande Fire Chief about the shark bite incident that happened on Boca Grande. Update: After nearly six hours in surgery, doctors were able to put her hand back together. Great news!"

People from a nearby construction site came running to help after Leah's screams and dialled 911. They also applied a tourniquet that likely saved Leah's life, and even her shark-bitten arm, according to reports. She was then airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where there was a trauma team ready to attend to her, and save the arm.

"Tampa General, the only Level I adult and pediatric trauma center, was uniquely equipped to handle the complexity of saving Leah's hand, said doctors at the news conference," reads a USA Today report.

"Dr. Alfred Hess, an orthopedic surgeon, said Leah's case had a great outcome," the report continued.