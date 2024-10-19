A battered Hamas charts path without its chief strategist

Israel’s yearlong military campaign in Gaza has hollowed out the Palestinian militant group Hamas and killed some of its top leaders. But the death of Yahya Sinwar this week deprived the group of its chief strategist and leading proponent of all-out war with Israel.

Hamas, though diminished as a military force, is still fighting. And Sinwar’s violent vision for transforming the Middle East has been set in motion.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to prevent Hamas from achieving its aims, which include the destruction of Israel, and has pledged to eliminate the group, which led the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people.

Killing Sinwar, a U.S.-designated terrorist, had long been a top priority in achieving that goal. Netanyahu signaled Thursday, after announcing Sinwar’s death, that the war wasn’t over. He called on militants to surrender and release Israeli hostages.

A senior Hamas leader, Khalil al-Hayya, responded in a televised address Friday: “These prisoners will not return unless the aggression on Gaza stops, the occupiers withdraw, and our heroic prisoners are released from Zionist prisons."

Now, Hamas is faced with replacing Sinwar, who had expanded its military forces in Gaza, deepened its relationship with Iran and launched a war with the Oct. 7 attack that he hoped would bring the Palestinian cause to the fore of the world’s attention.

The group will be choosing a new leader for the second time in three months. Sinwar, who had been Hamas’s top leader in Gaza, took control of the group in August after political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an explosion, blamed on Israel, at a military-run guesthouse in Tehran.

The candidates to succeed him include Hayya, who is from Gaza but now lives in exile, and the group’s former chief, Khaled Meshaal, a refugee from the West Bank and member of the group’s longtime leadership in exile.

Hamas officials are also attempting to reach Sinwar’s brother, Mohammed Sinwar, a key military leader in Gaza, who has been unreachable since Thursday, according to Arab officials familiar with the matter. Mohammed Sinwar, who already controlled much of the group’s day-to-day operations in Gaza, isn’t expected to succeed his brother, who is instead seen being replaced by a member of the group’s political wing.

Sinwar leaves behind an organization that has managed to survive a punishing campaign by the Israeli military in Gaza that has killed many of its fighters and pushed most of the Gaza Strip’s two million people from their homes.

In recent months, Hamas has managed to fire rockets into Israel, claimed an attempted suicide bombing in Tel Aviv and is still attacking Israeli soldiers in Gaza. The Israeli military’s top spokesman said in June that it would be impossible to totally destroy Hamas, a stated war aim of Netanyahu.

“I don’t think that we will see any dramatic change in the policy of Hamas," said Michael Milshtein, a former Israeli military intelligence officer and commentator on Palestinian affairs. “They want to demonstrate that although they suffered such unprecedented damage, they are holding strong against the offensive of Israel."

Without Sinwar, Hamas has lost its most credible leader, who commanded the respect of the group’s many factions throughout the West Bank, Gaza, and in the Palestinian diaspora.

A Palestinian refugee, Sinwar spent two decades in an Israeli prison, where he learned Hebrew and studied Israel’s history and military strategy. He told his Israeli interrogators that he had strangled a suspected collaborator with Israel, according to a transcript of his confession.

He articulated an apocalyptic vision of one day confronting Israel in a “great battle" if Israel continued its occupation of Palestinian lands and infringement of the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam and part of a broader complex of holy structures that are also sacred to Jews.

“The enemy wants to turn this war and this battle into a religious battle. We would prefer this not to happen. But if the extremists of the occupation absolutely want it, then we will accept the challenge," he said in a speech in the spring of 2022 during incursions by Israelis into the Al Aqsa compound.

Sinwar anticipated a major Israeli response to the Oct. 7 attack and gambled that the mass killing of Palestinians during Israel’s invasion of Gaza would diplomatically isolate Israel and mobilize support from around the world for the Palestinians. More than 42,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza since the attack, according to the Gaza health ministry. The figure doesn’t tally how many militants have been killed.

Sinwar advocated for the “unification of fronts": a strategy that sought to bring Iran together with its array of militia allies throughout the region into a confrontation with Israel. The attack achieved that goal, drawing Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthi rebels, and Iranian-backed militias and Iraq and Syria into the broader regional conflict that followed.

Iran itself launched two salvos of missiles and drones this year in an unprecedented direct clash with Israel, which departed from its strategy of keeping conflict with Israel at arm’s length by using its allied militias. Iran launched the attacks in response to an Israeli airstrike on its diplomatic compound in Damascus and the killing of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.

“He rebuilt the coalition with the Iranians. He anticipated that the reaction in Gaza was going to be big and so Hezbollah would be obliged to respond," said Leila Seurat, an expert on Hamas at the Arab Center for Research and Political Studies in Paris, who recently wrote about Sinwar’s aims to spark a regional war.

Some observers of the group expect that the group’s Gaza faction—including its armed wing and officials hardened by a year of brutal combat—will prevail over members of the group’s political faction, who have been involved in cease-fire negotiations. Those leaders in exile are vulnerable to criticism that they have sat the fight out and spent much of their time in hotels while others have been suffering.

That is one reason why Hayya’s credentials—as someone born in Gaza and whose family has been decimated by the war—might give him an edge in the leadership contest, despite being in exile. “The Gazan leadership has taken the lead, so it would be much more coherent to choose someone from Gaza, so you have the legitimacy from the inside," said Seurat.

According to two senior Hamas officials, the group discovered they may have lost Sinwar around dawn on Thursday after efforts to reach his companions were unsuccessful. The group received final confirmation of his death, two hours after images of Sinwar’s dead body started circulating online, when they were contacted by both Egyptian and Qatari officials.

The Israeli military later released a video showing a man officials said was Sinwar sitting on a chair, his face wrapped in what appears to be a kaffiyeh, a scarf that is a symbol of Palestinian nationalism, with one wounded hand throwing a stick at a drone filming him.

For Israel, the footage showed its public enemy No. 1, injured and suffering through his final moments. For Hamas supporters, it showed a fighter defiant until the end.

Waddah Jami, a 31-year-old Palestinian from Gaza who is currently in Europe, said he was against the Oct. 7 attack, which ended a period of relative calm and ushered in an era of war and destruction in Gaza.

“We didn’t need it. There was an Israeli siege, but there was no occupation, we had a generation that had never seen a single Israeli tank," he said.

“I don’t feel happy that Sinwar was killed. My issue with him isn’t personal. Also, the way he was killed was very Palestinian. He was killed on the front line, with a direct struggle with the occupier, this is so Palestinian, regardless of me disagreeing with him."

