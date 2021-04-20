Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >A covid-19 lesson from countries with rapid vaccine rollouts

A covid-19 lesson from countries with rapid vaccine rollouts

Premium
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
6 min read . 06:30 PM IST JASON DOUGLAS, The Wall Street Journal

  • Israel, the U.K. and Chile have different experiences after quickly delivering inoculations

Rapid Covid-19 vaccination rollouts in Israel, the U.K. and Chile hold an important lesson for the U.S. as it navigates back to normalcy: Risks remain, even after inoculating a significant share of your population.

The three countries have so far had contrasting experiences. Israel has reopened its economy and is closing down its Covid-19 treatment wards. Chile, by contrast, has locked down again and shut its borders. The U.K. is taking it slow, with a staged reopening planned over the next few months.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

PM Narendra Modi will not travel to Portugal for India-EU summit next month

1 min read . 06:54 PM IST
Premium

'Patients cannot wait': Delhi HC slams Centre over oxygen supply

1 min read . 06:47 PM IST
Premium

Rajasthan govt extends Sec144 in the whole state till 22 May

1 min read . 06:39 PM IST
Premium

Maharashtra heading towards complete lockdown, guidelines soon: Minister

3 min read . 06:33 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.