A covid-19 vaccine could unleash pent-up demand, bringing along inflation

Likewise, the March coronavirus relief bill, which sent direct payments to households and increased unemployment aid, gave people more cash—and much of it has yet to be spent, as suggested by a relatively high savings rate. Those payments will contribute to pushing the federal debt to 98% of gross domestic product this year, according to the Congressional Budget Office, the highest since the end of the World War II. That also should cause prices to rise since there is more money sloshing through the economy.