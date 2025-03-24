A crypto coder’s invention was used by North Korean hackers. Did he commit a crime?
Alexander Osipovich , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Mar 2025, 06:50 PM IST
SummaryTornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm is set to go on trial for conspiracy to commit money laundering; “You wouldn’t throw Tim Cook in prison because criminals use iPhones.”
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Early one morning in August 2023, federal agents swept into Roman Storm’s home in a wooded suburb of Seattle to arrest him at gunpoint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less