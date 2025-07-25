A day after backing out of Gaza talks, Trump says Hamas didn't ‘want to make a deal’ on ceasefire, hostage release

Just one day after pulling out of the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that terror group Hamas did not want to make a deal on a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza.

The US President also said he believed that Hamas' leaders would now be “hunted down”. According to a Reuters report, Trump made the comments to reporters at the White House.

On Thursday, the president's Middle East peace envoy, Steve Witkoff, said the Trump administration had decided to bring its negotiating team home for consultations following Hamas' latest proposal.

The US and Israel pulled their delegations out of the talks in Doha, mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

Netanyahu says Israel considering ‘alternatives’ Shortly after Israel and the US pulled out of the Gaza ceasefire talks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said that they are now considering “alternative” options to bring their hostages home.

Witkoff said Hamas was to blame for an impasse. Netanyahu said Witkoff had got it right, and that Hamas was the obstacle to a deal, as reported by Reuters.

Hamas, which had given its response to a US-backed ceasefire proposal on Thursday, has disputed Witkoff's characterisation of the talks and said the negotiators were making progress.

If agreed upon, the proposed ceasefire deal would have lasted 60 days during which additional aid would have been allowed into Gaza. According to the deal, some remaining of the 50 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza would have been freed in return for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, the report said.

UK, German, French leaders to hold emergency call After French President Emmanuel Macaron announced that his country will become the first major Western power to recognise a Palestinian state, the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany will hold an emergency call on Friday to discuss the growing hunger crisis in Gaza, news agency PTI reported.

All three support a Palestinian state in principle, but Germany said it has no immediate plans to follow France's step, which Macron plans to formalise at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Britain has not followed suit either, though Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday came closer than ever before, saying “statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people”.

Humanitarian aid to resume? According to an AFP report, an Israeli official on Friday said that aid drops over Gaza Strip would resume soon, as the Palestinian territory reels from a humanitarian crisis after more than 21 months of war.

“Humanitarian aid air drops on the Gaza Strip will resume in the upcoming days. They will be managed by the UAE and Jordan,” AFP quoted an official as saying.

