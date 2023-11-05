A Deadly Strike on a Ukrainian Village Was an Inside Job. Who Tipped Off the Russians?

HROZA, Ukraine—When the Mamon brothers were growing up in this farming village near the border with Russia, Andriy Kozyr would occasionally stop by the family’s house. Once, returning from a construction job abroad, he brought them a scooter and a toy gun, plus cognac for their parents.

That’s how people got along in Hroza before the Russians marched in early last year. The invasion split the village into enemy camps. Kozyr enlisted in the Ukrainian military and was killed in action. The Mamon brothers went to work for the Russian forces occupying Hroza.

After Ukraine retook the village just over a year ago, residents eyed each other with suspicion, no longer sure which of their neighbors they could trust.

Their distrust wasn’t misplaced. On Oct. 5, dozens of residents gathered in the cemetery at the edge of Hroza for Kozyr’s funeral, then walked to the village cafe. At 1:25 p.m., a missile ripped through the building, killing 59 people in and around the cafe. For days afterward, white body bags lay in the playground beside where the building had been.

The strike was so specific in its timing and location that surviving families were convinced one of their own had called in the strike. How else would Russians have known about the funeral? Why else would they target a tiny village with little military presence, killing a fifth of its population?

Yet the idea seemed beyond belief. Hroza’s 320 inhabitants had maintained close ties for generations. Villagers grazed their animals on each others’ land, helped repair neighbors’ metal roofs and chipped in when someone needed expensive medical care. Many were related, by marriage if not blood. In the graveyard, the same handful of names appear over and over on headstones.

Disagreements over whether Ukraine should lean toward Russia or the West didn’t interfere with the general amity. Villagers spoke a mix of Russian and Ukrainian, typical for a community in northeastern Ukraine, 40 miles from the Russian border.

“Everyone had their political opinion. They could discuss it at dinner, sometimes loudly, but it was never a problem," said Lyudmila Pletinka, a 62-year-old resident.

Following the missile attack, residents wrestled with the question of who among them would bring such death and destruction to the village.

“It is hard to imagine how anyone can be capable of such a terrible act," said Natalya Berezanets, a 41-year-old Hroza resident. “It’s a terrible betrayal."

This account is based on interviews with more than a dozen people from Hroza. Members of the Mamon family couldn’t be reached for comment.

Work abroad

Kozyr settled in Hroza in the late 1990s. After his parents died, he and his wife, Alina, moved into their house and had two children. A handyman, Kozyr began fixing up the one-story cement house, painting the facade pink and laying bricks outside to make a patio.

His home was on the main road, which led to the cafe, a general store, the children’s playground and a pond. Chickens and geese roamed the dirt roads that branched off.

Like many other Ukrainian men, Kozyr began traveling to work abroad, where he could earn more money. He took construction jobs in Russia, then, after Moscow’s covert invasion of eastern Ukraine in 2014, in Poland. He would return laden with gifts for villagers in Hroza.

“When he was here, he found time to help everyone," said Mykola Fomenko, a 71-year-old resident. “His wife would sometimes get annoyed, because neighbors were always asking when he’d be back if they needed something repaired."

Kozyr’s son, Denys, enrolled at a university in the nearby city of Kupyansk and lived in the same dorm as Dmytro Mamon, one of three brothers. When Denys turned 18 in 2017, he joined his father working in Warsaw. In 2019, Kozyr’s daughter, Liza, turned 18 and went to visit her father and brother in Poland, promising to return home in a few weeks. Once she arrived, she found a job at a cafe and announced she was staying.

Alina Kozyr, alone in Hroza, grew depressed. When Kozyr came for a visit, Olha Dontsova, 39, a close friend of Alina’s, sat him down. “I told him that she shouldn’t be left alone," Dontsova recalled.

Alina went to Poland with Kozyr and soon got a job as a hotel maid. The family rented an apartment in Warsaw, took up swimming, went camping in the forests outside the city and returned to Hroza less and less.

“They were living a life that we couldn’t even dream of in Hroza," said Dontsova, who would speak on the phone to Alina almost daily. “A modern life in a metropolis."

The Kozyrs still considered Ukraine home and thought they might return to Hroza to retire. Alina’s parents, Mykola and Nina Hryb, looked after their house.

The Hrybs were close with the Mamon family. Mykola Hryb ran a small farm with Serhiy Mamon, the family patriarch, and the men sold newborn calves to other villagers at a steep discount.

Natalya Mamon, Serhiy’s wife, worked at the village cafe, where locals came to trade gossip. She and Nina Hryb would sometimes shop for groceries in the nearby town of Shevchenkove or cook together while their husbands were in the fields.

Volodymyr Mamon had a different mother than his two younger brothers, and he split time between Hroza and a nearby village where she lived. Oleksandr and Dmytro, the youngest, would play soccer in the street outside their house, with goals made from bricks.

Everyone called the boys the “little mammoths," a play on their last name, which is one letter off from the word for mammoth in Ukrainian and Russian.

Once they were grown, all three Mamon brothers became local police officers. No one in the village recalled any of them saying anything to suggest they would one day support Russia over their own country.

“They spoke Russian, but so did lots of people in the village," said Oleksandr Mukhovatiy, 25, a childhood friend of Dmytro Mamon.

Call to arms

When the full-scale invasion began last spring, the Kozyr family was in Poland. Andriy and Denys Kozyr decided to return to Ukraine and enlist.

Distraught, Kozyr’s wife called Dontsova. “The boys are going to war—they have no military experience at all," Dontsova recalled her saying. Alina asked Dontsova to try to persuade them to stay in Poland. She turned her phone’s camera to show her son and husband with their packed bags.

“Olha, we’re going," Dontsova recalled Kozyr telling her.

After the men left, Dontsova tried to comfort Alina. Kozyr was middle-aged, with terrible eyesight. He couldn’t lift his right arm above his shoulder, following a construction site injury years earlier. Dontsova assumed the military wouldn’t take him.

But in the chaos of the war’s first days, the armed forces took both Kozyr men and sent them to the front in eastern Ukraine. Within weeks, Andriy Kozyr was shot in the neck. He died at a hospital in Dnipro, a city in eastern Ukraine, on March 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Russians seized control of Hroza on the first day of the war. About half the village supported Ukraine, residents said, and tried to avoid the Russian soldiers.

The other half was a mix: Some openly welcomed the Russians. Others later said they did what was necessary to survive.

The atmosphere grew tense. The cafe closed, with few eager to drink coffee in public, leaving the village store as the only business still operating.

“People stopped even greeting each other," Pletinka said. “We all tried not to say too much."

The Mamons were the family most obviously aligned with the Russians. The parents let soldiers stay at their house, and all three brothers worked for the Russian-run police department in nearby Shevchenkove.

“The whole Mamon family acted like they owned the village," Mukhovatiy said.

Volodymyr Mamon, 28 years old at the start of the occupation, was appointed head of criminal investigations. The Russians gave him a white Soviet-era SUV, with a “Z," a symbol of the Russian military, scrawled on the side, according to residents and court documents. He drove around the area pointing out to Russian soldiers where Ukrainian military veterans lived. Residents said he stole pigs from a neighboring village and took chips from the Hroza general store without paying.

In July 2022, Lyudmila and Vasyl Pletinka said, all three Mamon brothers showed up at their house along with a handful of Russian soldiers, looking for her son, Serhiy, a military veteran.

“They surrounded me and started asking where our son was," Vasyl Pletinka said. When he said he didn’t know, one of the men pointed a gun at his head. Serhiy was later captured and badly beaten, his parents said.

Yet, there were signs that the Mamons hadn’t entirely forgotten their old friends. Once during the occupation, Dmytro Mamon visited Mukhovatiy at home. When the conversation turned to the war, Dmytro, then 21, said he thought the stories about Bucha, a town near Kyiv where hundreds of civilians were killed by Russians, were fake.

“We’ll be good with Russia. Putin is a good person," he recalled Dmytro saying.

Mukhovatiy said he replied, “Are you out of your mind? People you knew died protecting this country."

Dmytro apparently kept the outburst to himself. Russian soldiers never showed up at Mukhovatiy’s door. “He didn’t tell them I was pro-Ukrainian," Mukhovatiy said. “Otherwise, I’d have had problems."

Great divide

Several dozen residents, including the Mamon family, fled with the Russians last September, just before Ukrainian forces retook the area in a lightning offensive.

Distrust remained among those who stayed in town. The cafe remained closed. Shrubs at the edge of the road, which residents used to keep trimmed, grew unruly.

Mykola Hryb, Alina’s father, had remained friendly with the Mamons during the occupation, several residents said, leaving some suspicious toward his family. Yet after the village was liberated, Hryb insisted on reburying Kozyr in Hroza.

“The occupation divided people," said Inna Troshyna, 58. “In addition to honoring Andriy, the idea of a memorial was to bring everyone together and reconcile those who had conflicts."

Hryb navigated the paperwork to exhume Kozyr’s body from a military cemetery in Dnipro and invited the entire village to the service.

Alina and Liza Kozyr returned from Poland for the reburial. Denys Kozyr, who was discharged from the military this year and married a local woman, also came. Some who hadn’t known Andriy Kozyr especially well showed up. There was no active military present, residents said.

Before the service, the Mamon brothers had made their own plans, according to the Security Service of Ukraine, known as the SBU. Text messages released by the service show Volodymyr Mamon had solicited information about the funeral from village residents and discussed with Dmytro Mamon what he said to the Russians.

“I explained that there would be civilians," he told his brother, adding that the Russians probably wouldn’t attack the gathering, according to the texts.

The attack killed the entire Kozyr family, as well as Mykola and Nina Hryb. Mukhovatiy lost his parents and his grandmother. The coroner struggled to identify many of the blast victims.

Within a few days, the SBU announced that Volodymyr and Dmytro Mamon had helped the Russians plan the strike. The investigation is ongoing.

“They understood perfectly well that there would be many people there whom they knew personally," Berezanets said. “Now the streets are empty, the houses are empty."

Write to Ian Lovett at ian.lovett@wsj.com

