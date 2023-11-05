A Deadly Strike on a Ukrainian Village Was an Inside Job. Who Tipped Off the Russians?
Ian Lovett ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 9 min read 05 Nov 2023, 07:51 PM IST
SummaryA missile attack on a cafe wiped out a fifth of the residents and raised suspicions it was initiated by neighbors who backed the Russian invasion.
HROZA, Ukraine—When the Mamon brothers were growing up in this farming village near the border with Russia, Andriy Kozyr would occasionally stop by the family’s house. Once, returning from a construction job abroad, he brought them a scooter and a toy gun, plus cognac for their parents.
