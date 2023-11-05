A Deadly Strike on a Ukrainian Village Was an Inside Job. Who Tipped Off the Russians?

Kozyr’s son, Denys, enrolled at a university in the nearby city of Kupyansk and lived in the same dorm as Dmytro Mamon, one of three brothers. When Denys turned 18 in 2017, he joined his father working in Warsaw. In 2019, Kozyr’s daughter, Liza, turned 18 and went to visit her father and brother in Poland, promising to return home in a few weeks. Once she arrived, she found a job at a cafe and announced she was staying.