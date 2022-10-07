A decade of illusions over Putin that led to war

There is an opportunity for Europe in Hollande’s eyes. Unity on sanctions and a shift away from soft power and neutrality have opened the door for more defense spending and less free-riding on the US. The pain of energy prices is pushing the EU to share resources. And as grim as the prospect of a painful recession striking Germany, the biggest European economy, may be, Hollande says the end result might also be more fiscal solidarity similar to the legacy of the response to Covid-19. “The longer this war continues, the worse the recession gets, the more likely it is that Europe will move to more joint borrowing," he says.

