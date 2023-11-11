United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greeted those celebrating Diwali in his country, as well as across the world, on November 11. In his statement, Sunak stressed on being a “devout Hindu" and shared why the festival is a “guiding light" for him.

“As your first British Asian Prime Minister, and a devout Hindu, I also hope this can be a celebration of the fantastic ethnic and cultural diversity which makes the UK the place it is today," Sunak.

Apart from extending Diwali wishes, the UK PM, in his statement, also wished a “a very happy Bandi Chhor Divas" to the Sikh community.

Diwali is being celebrated this year from November 10-14. The auspicious day of Deepawali will be observed on November 12.

“With the lighting of the Diyas, let this be a moment we can look to the future with hope," Sunak said.

“My guiding light as Prime Minister is the determination to change things for the better, and as a symbol of the triumph of light over darkness, I believe Diwali is a poignant representation of the endeavour for a brighter tomorrow," he added.

Sunak has earlier also reiterated his belief in Hinduism, and his way of life as a practising Hindu. The conservative leader is known for visiting temples.

The Indian-origin Tory politician emerged as the prime minister following the unceremonious exit of his predecessors Boris Johnson and Elizabeth Truss last year. As a former Goldman Sachs economist, who also served as the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, his party posed faith in his leadership amid a mounting economic crisis.

The tenure of the current UK assembly will end next year, and the incumbent Tories are expected to seek re-elected under Sunak's leadership.

