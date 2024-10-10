A Disneyland visit just got more expensive

Visiting the Happiest Place on Earth has just become a pricier proposition for some families.
Visiting the Happiest Place on Earth has just become a pricier proposition for some families.
Disney has raised the price of most single-day and multiday tickets, as well as its Magic Key annual passes. Ticket prices increased between 5.9% and 6.5%. The new prices went into effect Wednesday.
Disney has raised the price of most single-day and multiday tickets, as well as its Magic Key annual passes. Ticket prices increased between 5.9% and 6.5%. The new prices went into effect Wednesday.
Single-day tickets are broken down into seven tiers, and prices vary based on anticipated crowd levels by day. On the most popular days, a one-day ticket for adults will now cost $206, crossing the $200 mark for the first time. An analysis from travel website Mickey Visit found that the top-priced single day ticket has doubled in price over the past decade.
“If you want to go on the most popular day and are not worried about looking for savings, then yes these new prices mean that you are paying even more for that luxury," Mickey Visit founder Gavin Doyle says.
The least expensive adult single-day ticket for the resort’s two parks, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, still costs $104 and hasn’t changed in price since 2019. That ticket is available 34 days out of the year, according to Mickey Visit. Adult tickets apply to any guests ages 10 and up.
“We always provide a wide variety of ticket, dining and hotel options, and promotional offers throughout the year to welcome as many families as possible," Disneyland Resort spokeswoman Jessica Good said.
Last week, Disneyland announced the return of a promotion for children’s tickets, where single-day park admission for visitors under 10 costs as little as $50 for visits between early January and late March.
The cost of Disneyland’s Magic Key annual passes also went up as part of this latest round of price hikes. Prices for the passes now range from $599 to $1,749, representing an increase of anywhere from 6.1% to 20%. Disney has paused sales of new Magic Keys, but said it expects to resume selling them later this year.
Another major Disney property, Walt Disney World Resort, is in the midst of preparations ahead of Hurricane Milton. The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday on Florida’s Gulf Coast before moving across the state. Goldman Sachs analysts warned that hurricane-related closure could reduce the company’s quarterly earnings by between $150 million and $200 million.
Disney’s theme parks have represented some of the company’s most reliable profit drivers in recent years, but company executives have warned that demand for its domestic parks is softening. In August, the company unveiled its plans for billions of dollars in theme-park expansions.
Sign up for the WSJ Travel newsletter for more tips and insights from the Journal’s travel team.
Write to Jacob Passy at jacob.passy@wsj.com