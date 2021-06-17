Subscribe
Home >News >World >A fan of aviators, Joe Biden gifts Vladimir Putin custom sunglasses

A fan of aviators, Joe Biden gifts Vladimir Putin custom sunglasses

US President Joe Biden puts on his sunglasses at the end of a news conference after the US-Russia summit
1 min read . 05:57 AM IST AP

Biden is so known for wearing aviator shades that he's sometimes parodied over them. He notably kept wearing his aviators while meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle

President Joe Biden marked his first presidential summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin with a gift, bestowing his counterpart with a pair of custom aviator sunglasses.

Biden is so known for wearing aviator shades that he's sometimes parodied over them. He notably kept wearing his aviators while meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

The custom aviators are a brand manufactured in Massachusetts and designed for fighter pilots, the White House said, announcing the gifts after Biden and Putin concluded their summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

The US leader also gave Putin a crystal sculpture of an American bison made by a New York-based glass company.

The Kremlin has not said whether and how Putin may have reciprocated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

