A far-flung Taiwan island risks triggering a US-China clash

“While a surprise attack on Taiwan is possible, a more characteristic Chinese approach would be to ratchet up threats with a view to both eroding Taiwan’s will to resist and providing a retrospective justification for its actions," said Diana Choyleva, Enodo’s chief economist. “China is currently attempting to bring about reunification through a ‘gray zone’ campaign of mounting pressure, confident that time is on its side and that within the next few years the PLA will be able to overmatch the U.S. in the Taiwan Strait."