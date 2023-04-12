Home / News / World /  A G-20 finance meeting communique is unlikely again amid Russia’s war
Back

A G-20 finance meeting communique is unlikely again amid Russia’s war

1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 11:48 PM IST Bloomberg
The likely outcome will be another 'chair’s summary' which India would issue because it holds the G-20 presidency this year (Photo: Reuters)Premium
The likely outcome will be another 'chair’s summary' which India would issue because it holds the G-20 presidency this year (Photo: Reuters)

The traditional consensus statement isn’t expected when their meetings wrap up Thursday on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings because of disagreements on how to refer to the war, the report said

The Group of 20 finance ministers will likely again fail to issue a communique this week after they finish meeting in Washington, continuing the tensions over the last year on how to address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

The traditional consensus statement isn’t expected when their meetings wrap up Thursday on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings because of disagreements on how to refer to the war, according to people familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified.  

The likely outcome will be another “chair’s summary," which India would issue because it holds the G-20 presidency this year. The last meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs — which took place in in Bengaluru, India, in February — ended with only a chair’s summary as well. 

That February outcome was a stepback from a joint statement agreed by all G-20 members at November’s leaders’ summit in Bali, Indonesia. 

At the end of the February meeting, Russia and China disagreed with two paragraphs on the war that had been cleared by all participants in November.

The standoff continued at a meeting of G-20 foreign minsters in March, which also ended without consensus after China and Russia refused to join other members in a statement in which most of them condemned Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

The International Monetary and Financial Committee, the fund’s main advisory panel, is also meeting this week, a gathering that would traditionally end with a consensus communique. That was also blocked when its members met in October because of objections by Russia. 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout