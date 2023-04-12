A G-20 finance meeting communique is unlikely again amid Russia’s war

A G-20 finance meeting communique is unlikely again amid Russia’s war1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 11:48 PM IST
The traditional consensus statement isn’t expected when their meetings wrap up Thursday on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings because of disagreements on how to refer to the war, the report said
The Group of 20 finance ministers will likely again fail to issue a communique this week after they finish meeting in Washington, continuing the tensions over the last year on how to address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
