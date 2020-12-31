A global recovery’s leading variables

That leaves the broader international arena, where the US president traditionally enjoys significant power. The head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, has already called for another $500 billion issuance of Special Drawing Rights, which would be enormously helpful in restarting the global economy, especially now that several rich countries have committed to donating or lending their allocations to the countries that need them most. For no apparent reason other than malice, the Trump administration opposed issuing new SDRs. The hope now is that Biden will reverse the US approach, not just on SDRs but also on international cooperation more generally. Similarly, there is an urgent need for more leadership on debt restructuring. The covid-19 recession has put many developing countries and emerging markets in a precarious financial position. What began as a liquidity problem has morphed into a solvency problem: many countries simply do not have the resources to repay outstanding debts. Rarely before has the time-honoured principle of force majeure – forbearance in the face of extraordinary events – been more relevant. Here, again, Biden could make a big difference by working with the leaders of creditor countries and reminding everyone that another global debt crisis would be in no one’s interest.