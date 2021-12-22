A global savings glut is set to anchor treasury yields below 2%

“The more challenging inflation picture in the EU and Japan, compared with North America and the U.K., is delivering an ECB and BOJ that are at one end of the spectrum," said Su-Lin Ong, senior economist at Royal Bank of Canada in Sydney. She and her colleagues expect 10-year Treasuries to yield 2.1% at the end of 2022. “This may help temper the move higher in global yields that we expect in 2022 and see the EU outperform the likes of the U.S. in the bond space, but it is unlikely to change the overall trajectory of yields given the Fed’s very clear actions and signaling."

