Unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

He also pointed out that there is a “scandalously unequal" distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. "Manufacturers are producing 1.5 billion doses per month, but nearly three billion people are still waiting for their first shot," he said, adding that this failure is the direct result of policy and budgetary decisions that prioritise the health of people in wealthy countries over the health of people in poor countries.