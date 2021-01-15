A guide to the new Covid-19 testing rules for travel to the US

A guide to the new Covid-19 testing rules for travel to the US4 min read . 09:59 PM IST
The CDC will require preflight testing as Covid-19 cases continue to soar and new, more infectious strains of the virus emerge
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ordered that all travelers flying to the U.S. from abroad will have to show proof of negative Covid-19 tests before boarding their flight starting Jan. 26. The CDC said preflight testing is necessary as Covid-19 cases continue to soar and new, more contagious strains of the virus emerge around the world.
Here is what you need to know about the new protocols before you take a trip.
