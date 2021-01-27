Subscribe
Home >News >World >A guide to the new covid-19 testing rules for travel to the US
San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. Photo AFP

A guide to the new covid-19 testing rules for travel to the US

6 min read . 12:40 PM IST Alison Sider , The Wall Street Journal

  • The CDC now requires passengers to show proof of a negative preflight test as cases continue to soar and new strains of the virus emerge

Travelers flying to the U.S. from abroad now have to show proof of negative Covid-19 tests before boarding their flight. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said preflight testing is necessary as Covid-19 cases continue to soar and more-contagious strains of the virus emerge around the world. President Biden signed an executive order on Jan. 21 affirming the new testing requirements and directing agencies to consider additional travel-safety measures.

