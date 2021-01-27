A guide to the new covid-19 testing rules for travel to the US

A guide to the new covid-19 testing rules for travel to the US6 min read . 12:40 PM IST
- The CDC now requires passengers to show proof of a negative preflight test as cases continue to soar and new strains of the virus emerge
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Travelers flying to the U.S. from abroad now have to show proof of negative Covid-19 tests before boarding their flight. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said preflight testing is necessary as Covid-19 cases continue to soar and more-contagious strains of the virus emerge around the world. President Biden signed an executive order on Jan. 21 affirming the new testing requirements and directing agencies to consider additional travel-safety measures.
Also Read | How India has become an unequal republic
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.