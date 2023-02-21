‘Best salary, attractive perks, and job security,’ this is what a dream job looks like. Everybody wishes to get a perfect job offer throughout his life. Such a job opportunity lies vacant as there are no takers so far. A job that will pay you ₹4 lakh monthly salary with perks like holiday travel and the option to work in your comfort zone. It sounds like a dream job, right? It is surprising that this job exists and nobody has accepted the offer.

The vacant job position comes amid the huge layoff drive which is taking place across the world. Thousands of people have lost their jobs in the past few months, even in big and well-known companies. Those workers have seen their lives turned upside down in recent months.

According to The Sun, the job opportunity is for the position of an offshore rigger, based in the North Sea just off the coast of Aberdeen in Scotland. An offshore is a structure in the water that is used to extract and refine oil and gas, and later store it till transportation to land.

People hired for this job position will be sent out to the offshore rig for around six months at a time. The candidate will get a base salary of ₹36,000 per day for working 12 hours per day, MDE Consultants said as quoted by The Sun. It also offers holiday pay of ₹3,877 per day and one week of sick cover.

The salary will further touch £95,420 (around 1 crore) if a person stays here for two years and completes two shifts of 6-6 months each. The job advertisement claims that the company offering the opportunity is a big player in the energy market.

Candidates who want to apply for the position must have done BOSIET (Basic Offshore Safety Induction and Emergency Training), FOET (Further Offshore Emergency Training), CA-EBS (Compressed Air Emergency Breathing System), and OGUK Medical training, along with other technical and safety training.