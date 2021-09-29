Inspired by Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, a 9-year-old boy has penned a letter to him, suggesting the billionaire an idea to build solar-powered vehicles.

Calling himself ‘The future Musk’, the young kid asked the SpaceX founder a set of questions that scribes should definitely take a cue from whenever posing questions to Musk.

Kempton Presley, the kid's father, shared the letter on Twitter and wrote, "Dear @elonmusk, my nine-year-old son wanted me to share this letter with you."

Although Musk is yet to reply to the letter, he liked the tweet that has now gone viral. In less than 24 hours, the tweet has garnered over 40,000 likes and more than 2,000 retweets.

The enthusiastic child had penned some very interesting questions for Musk, which included -- "How did you start your career? What did you study at Pennsylvania University? What has been your most difficult challenge with Tesla? Who or What has made the biggest impact on who you are today? What do you think about your business? "

However, the 9-year-old signed off the letter referring to himself as 'The future Musk'. The child's thought-provoking letter has grabbed eyeballs and went viral within a few hours of being posted online.

