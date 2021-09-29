The enthusiastic child had penned some very interesting questions for Musk, which included -- "How did you start your career? What did you study at Pennsylvania University? What has been your most difficult challenge with Tesla? Who or What has made the biggest impact on who you are today? What do you think about your business? "
However, the 9-year-old signed off the letter referring to himself as 'The future Musk'. The child's thought-provoking letter has grabbed eyeballs and went viral within a few hours of being posted online.