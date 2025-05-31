A lightning fast ascent of Everest is rocking the mountaineering world
Krishna Pokharel , Tripti Lahiri , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 31 May 2025, 06:17 PM IST
Four British climbers made it from London to the peak in under five days after preparations that included inhaling xenon gas.
KATHMANDU , NEPAL : Four men left London’s Heathrow Airport for Nepal on a May afternoon. Within five days, they were atop Mount Everest, the 29,000-foot peak where an ascent typically takes weeks of acclimatization and bursts of climbing punctuated by rest.
