'A little bit of home wherever I go..': Posts Anil Agarwal about his recent trip

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal on 7 November posted an update about meeting two engineering students from University of Toronto, who want to return to India and make a difference.
In the social media post, Agarwal also noted that the students' parents too are part of Vedanta. "On my recent trip, I met two engineering students from University of Toronto, Sidharth and Riya. They came to me and told me that their parents are part of Vedanta…" Agarwal wrote on his LinkedIn post.
"Sidharth’s father worked with us on international projects in Zinc, and Riya's father works with us at Cairn oil and gas. It makes me proud that we not only have talented parents at Vedanta, but parents who encourage their gifted children to have even bigger dreams," he added.
Hoping both Sidharth and Riya would will play a key role in bridging the gap between local and global, Agarwal said it was a satisfactory experience meeting young energetic people.
"Feeling lucky that I find a little bit of home wherever I go. Ghar se itni door koi apna mil jaaye, toh baat hi alag hoti hai…" he said.
