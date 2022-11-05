Elon Musk fired almost half of the 7,500 of Twitter Inc's workforce on Friday. The billionaire said the drop in revenue forced him to lay off Twitter employees. He said that the ad spending on Twitter had slumped and blamed the activist group for it. Advertisers such as Volkswagen, Pfizer, and United Airlines have pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.

Musk tweeted that he had no choice but to sack staff as Twitter is losing $4 million everyday "Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," he wrote.

The Twitter teams that have seen the most layoffs include Human Rights, Accessibility, Al Ethics, and Curation.

Most of the fired employees posted farewell messages confirming that they have been let go under the mass layoff at Twitter.

Human Rights

Twitter Human Rights Counsel Shannon Raj Singh shared the news that the company's human rights team was eliminated on Friday.

"Yesterday was my last day at Twitter: the entire Human Rights team has been cut from the company. I am enormously proud of the work we did to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business & Human Rights, to protect those at-risk in global conflicts & crises including Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and Ukraine, and to defend the needs of those, particularly at risk of human rights abuse under their social media presence, such as journalists and human rights defenders," Shannon's post on Twitter read.

The team worked to protect users facing human rights violations around the globe, including activists, journalists, and people affected by conflicts like the war in Ukraine.

Accessibility Experience

The news of the axing of the Accessibility Experience team of Twitter was confirmed by the former head of the particular department, Gerard K. Cohen.

"I am officially no longer the Engineering Manager for the Accessibility Experience Team at Twitter. I have words. Along with me, my entire engineering team has been let go. Before I get into my own thoughts, I want to honor them. If you are looking to hire some brilliant accessibility engineers, keep reading," he tweeted.

The team improved the product for people with disabilities. The team appears to have had a lot still in the works before it was disbanded, Tech Crunch reported.

Communications

It's not yet clear what parts of Twitter's communications team have been cut outright, but the cuts are deep enough that many prominent comms employees at the company were affected.

"Twitter is so special. After 4 yrs, I'm leaving with the fullest, experiences I never imagined, and unbreakable bonds with so many Tweeps. My head is held high, knowing I gave it my absolute all.@TwitterComms: We have so much to be proud of. Time to fly even higher! #OneTeam," now a former employee at Twitter Communications tweeted.

Machine learning ethics, transparency, and accountability

Musk dissolved a team known internally as META, which was well-respected for its exploratory work in ethical AI and algorithmic transparency. Rumman Chowdhury, the team's director, was eliminated, along with the team's engineers and other members.

Curation

According to Tech Crunch, the Curation team was also axed by Musk. The Curation team curated the Moments tab, programmed the trending topics section, provided context on those topics, and also handled live events. The team also worked to fight misinformation on the platform.

Twitter Inc also sacked employees in India across engineering, sales and marketing, and communications units.

The social media platform now has fewer than 10 people left in India, according to two people aware of the developments. Twitter used to have between 230 and 250 employees in the country, as per reports.

Last week Musk sacked Twitter inc's three top executives--CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, after the social media platform was acquired by him for $44 billion.