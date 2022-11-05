A look at key Twitter teams sacked by Elon Musk3 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 09:44 AM IST
- Elon Musk tweeted that he had no choice but to sack staff as Twitter is losing $4 million everyday
Elon Musk fired almost half of the 7,500 of Twitter Inc's workforce on Friday. The billionaire said the drop in revenue forced him to lay off Twitter employees. He said that the ad spending on Twitter had slumped and blamed the activist group for it. Advertisers such as Volkswagen, Pfizer, and United Airlines have pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation.