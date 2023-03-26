A look at Russia's nuclear arsenal as Moscow to place nuke arms in Belarus4 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Vladimir Putin's preparation to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus marks the country's latest attempt to use the threat of a nuclear war to ramp up tensions with the US and NATO over the invasion of Ukraine. Russia has the world’s biggest stockpile of nuclear warheads.
President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said that Russia is preparing to station tactical nuclear weapons in the neighboring Belarus. This marks the country's latest attempt to use the threat of a nuclear war to ramp up tensions with the US and NATO over the invasion of Ukraine. Putin announced that the stationing of nuclear weapons in Belarus would not violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements.
