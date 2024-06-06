A Lot of Trumpers Aren't Actually MAGA. They Matter Most.
Voters who are out of step with their respective parties could play a decisive role in November.
A new Pew Research Center poll on American cultural values portrays lots of predictable divisions between the two main camps of US politics — as well as some curious anomalies. The large online survey of 8,709 adults, including 7,166 registered voters, examines the competing political values of the Biden and Trump coalitions, which underlie their competing policy attitudes.