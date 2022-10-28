A mansion in York, penthouse in California: All about Rishi Sunak's luxurious houses2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 07:27 PM IST
Sunak and Murty own four homes, i.e. two in London, one in Yorkshire and one in LA.
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, who is said to be wealthier than King Charles, has attracted massive attention in the past for his personal wealth. Earlier this year, the Sunday Times Rich list valued the joint fortune of Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at £730m and ranked them 222 on the UK's wealthiest 250 people list.