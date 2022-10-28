UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, who is said to be wealthier than King Charles, has attracted massive attention in the past for his personal wealth. Earlier this year, the Sunday Times Rich list valued the joint fortune of Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at £730m and ranked them 222 on the UK's wealthiest 250 people list.

Before entering politics, Sunak was a partner at two highly-profitable hedge funds and from 2001 to 2004 he was an analyst for the investment bank, Goldman Sachs. According to The Times(opens in new tab), Sunak was a multi-millionaire in his mid-twenties. But the majority of his wealth comes from his wife Akshata, who owns a 0.93% stake worth £690m in Infosys.

Of all his riches, much is talked about his luxurious homes (real estate worth £15m) in the US and the UK. Here's are you need to know about his extensive property portfolio.

The Sunak and Murty own four homes, i.e. two in London, one in Yorkshire and one in LA.

Five-bedroom house in Kensington is said to be worth £7m alone. The Kensington mews home provides the family with an excess of space, offering four bathrooms and two reception rooms spread across four storeys - it even has access to a private garden.

House in London's Old Brompton Road is apparently where the extended family stays when they visit.

Grade-II listed Georgian mansion in Yorkshire is set across 12 acres and includes an ornamental lake and a recently built pool.

Renovations to add a pool to the Conservative MP’s huge home were revealed as well as a large private pond and an idyllic wildlife area on the grounds, an Express report stated adding Rishi’s application to add a stone building to host a new home leisure facility including a gym, showers and a huge 12-metre pool were also unveiled earlier this year - though it is thought that he is still awaiting the renovations on his weekend home, it adds.

The penthouse in California overlooks the beach where Baywatch was filmed.

Rishi Sunak formally took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister on Tuesday after an audience with King Charles III. The 42-year-old former Chancellor of Exchequer, a devout Hindu, is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister.