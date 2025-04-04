A market-rattling attempt to make the American economy Trump always wanted
Brian Schwartz , Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 04 Apr 2025, 01:21 PM IST
SummaryThe president dreams of factories reopened and towns revitalized by tariffs, but stocks plunged on fears economic growth will suffer.
As investors and consumers fretted in recent weeks about the fallout if President Trump unleashed a massive trade war, Trump himself kept looking to the past.
