A measles patient can infect 18 others: WHO explains how deadly the virus can be1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 08:24 PM IST
In 2021, there were an estimated 9 million cases and 1,28,000 deaths from measles worldwide
In 2021, there were an estimated 9 million cases and 1,28,000 deaths from measles worldwide
The recent measles outbreak is risking millions of lives, the World Health Organisation (WHO) asserted saying that a single case can lead to 12 to 18 infections. As the situation is getting worse this season, the UN health agency pointed out that the wrath of the virus was equally severe last year.