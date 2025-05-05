‘A military solution is no solution’: United Nations Secy Gen António Guterres weighs in on Pahalgam attack

Pahalgam terror attack: Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, UN Secretary-General, António Guterres has said that “a military solution is no solution.”

“Make no mistake, a military solution is no solution, and I offer my good offices to both governments in the service at peace," the United Nations' Secretary-General told reporters during a press conference on Monday, May 2.

The April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir's ‘mini Switzerland’ Pahalgam – which claimed 26 lives – has been linked to Pakistan-backed terrorist groups, and has thrown India- Pakistan bilateral relations into the melting pot.

What United Nations Secy Gen António Guterres said The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a closed door meeting to address the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following an emergency meeting request from Islamabad. The discussions were held at the UN headquarters in New York.

UN chief António Guterres condemned the Pahalgam attack and said that perpetrators must be brought to justice. Here's a roundup of the United Nations Secy Gen's address:

1. "Tension between India and Pakistan are at their highest. I am grateful to the governments of both nations or their contribution to UN peacekeeping, so it pains me to see relations reaching a boiling point,” said the UN Secretary General.

2. “Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink. That has been my message in my ongoing outreach with both countries,” said António Guterres.

Expressing his condolences for the victims killed in the Pahalgam attack, Guterres added:

3. “I once again strongly condemn that (Pahalgam) attack and extend condolences to the families of the victims. Targeting civilians is unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible lawful means.”

4. “It is also essential, especially at this critical hour, to avoid the military confrontation that could easily spin out of control,” the UN chief added.

5. Reaffirming the United Nations' dedication to peace, Secretary-General António Guterres offered his good offices to both India and Pakistan, emphasising the UN's readiness to support any initiative aimed at fostering dialogue, reducing tensions, and achieving a peaceful resolution to the crisis.