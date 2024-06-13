A new Chinese megaport in South America is rattling the US

But the ports haven’t emerged as stealth Chinese military bases, instead playing host to ceremonial naval port calls. And the commercial cost-benefit analysis of China’s port building push won’t be known for some time, since it will take years to establish trading hubs in new markets. More immediate concerns about its ports, from debt loads in Mozambique to signs of environmental damage in Kenya, are already in evidence, along with signs in Europe that the local interests are secondary to China’s.