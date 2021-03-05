Subscribe
Home >News >World >A new Covid-19 battle plan from Asia: Letting companies buy vaccines

A new Covid-19 battle plan from Asia: Letting companies buy vaccines

Which vaccine a person gets and where they get it will depend on the track they are on
5 min read . 05:33 PM IST Jon Emont, The Wall Street Journal

Firms say strategy would allow faster return to full capacity, but public health experts warn it could steer limited shots to the middle class and wealthy

With vaccinations lagging in the world’s fourth most-populous country, the government has authorized an unusual approach: allowing private companies to acquire Covid-19 vaccines from state-owned distributors for a price to inoculate their employees.

In Indonesia, where Covid-19 infections remain high and many businesses are operating with reduced staff, companies see the plan as an opportunity to return to full capacity faster and reassure workers concerned about contagion. The idea emanated from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which proposed it to President Joko Widodo, saying it would boost productivity and reduce pressure on the national budget because businesses would be paying for some of the vaccination drive, said Chairman Rosan Roeslani.

