A North Korean missile explodes in the sky—and a mystery emerges

Among the top weapons priorities that Kim detailed in a policy speech in 2021, one was possessing the ability to launch several nuclear warheads from a single missile—or, in military parlance, a “multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle," or MIRV. Having that would raise North Korea’s threat to the U.S., since multiple warheads can be aimed at different targets at once. Pyongyang wants to add MIRV capabilities to its long-range missiles that already have a demonstrated range to strike the U.S. mainland.