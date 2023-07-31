On July 30, a senior Ukrainian authority delivered a report, highlighting the presence of fierce fighting in the northeastern region of the nation. Notwithstanding the difficulties, the forces from Kyiv effectively maintained their positions and achieved advancements in specific areas.

In response, Russia's military stated that it had effectively halted Ukrainian forces in the northeast. They claimed to have intercepted and neutralised three Ukrainian drones attempting to target Moscow. Moreover, a high-rise building that reportedly housed government offices was damaged during this encounter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism about the developments on the frontlines, particularly near Bakhmut. He described Jluy 30 as a "good day, a powerful day" as Ukrainian forces reported reclaiming territory lost during the Russian forces' occupation of the city in May.

Though Ukraine did not explicitly take responsibility for the drone attacks, President Zelenskiy asserted that the war was gradually affecting Russia's territory, particularly its symbolic centers.

In the midst of ongoing hostilities, Russian forces conducted yet another night-time air attack, targeting a "non-residential building" in the northeastern city of Kharkiv. The attack resulted in a fire outbreak, though there have been no reports of casualties.

President Zelenskiy also disclosed an increase in the death toll from a Russian strike on a school in the northern town of Sumy on the previous day. As rescue teams cleared the rubble, the death toll rose to two.

The situation remains tense and unpredictable, with both sides engaging in military actions and experiencing casualties and damages.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said Russian forces were "trying to drive us out" of elevated positions in the northeast occupied by Moscow after its February 2022 invasion but retaken later by Ukrainian troops.

The Russians' key task, she told national television, was to "divert our forces from the Bakhmut area, where we have a successful offensive".

"They have attacked endlessly this week. But our troops resist the attacks and sometimes push them back with heavy losses," Reuters quoted her as saying.

Maliar said the Russians had suffered "no fewer losses than during the heated battles in Bakhmut", which fell to Russian forces after more than 10 months of fighting.

Ukraine last month launched a counter offensive focusing on a southward campaign to drive a wedge between Russian forces holding territory in the east and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, and on winning back ground around Bakhmut.

The battlefield accounts could not be independently verified.

(With Reuters inputs)s