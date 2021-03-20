A proposed bill of rights for the remote worker

The cops may be able to use self-disclosures in a court of law, but your employer shouldn’t use accidental disclosures in the context of a performance review. Particularly when so many people had to make an abrupt shift to remote work, without the opportunity to move to a larger home or the ability to send their children off to school every day, we all need to cut each other some slack. But that also means that the cuteness of your child or cat won’t count in your favor, either.