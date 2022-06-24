‘A sad day’: US President Biden on Supreme Court abortion ruling1 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 10:37 PM IST
Biden promised to go on fighting for reproductive rights but said no executive order can guarantee a woman’s right to choose
US President Joe Biden on Friday criticized the US Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion, saying the health and life of American women are now at risk.