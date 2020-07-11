A shot at hostage diplomacy with China backfires in Canada

Goldenberg said by phone Friday he doesn’t do any work for China or Huawei. Manley also said he has no commercial relationship with the Shenzhen-based company or the government in Beijing. “I had reacted very quickly in 2018 to the arrest of Meng because I thought it was a mistake and should never have been authorized," he said by email, adding the “use of Huawei equipment in 5G is unrelated and should be determined according to Canada’s national interests."