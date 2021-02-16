A slice and a shot: Tel Aviv pushes COVID-19 vaccine with free food

A slice and a shot: Tel Aviv pushes COVID-19 vaccine with free food2 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 11:53 PM IST
- In cooperation with local restaurants, Tel Aviv offered the food at two pop-up vaccination centres, hoping to persuade inoculation holdouts to take a shot
- Israel's ambitious vaccination drive has made it the largest real-world study of Pfizer's vaccine
Pizza, hummus, pastry and a cup of coffee were on the menu on Tuesday to entice Israelis to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
In cooperation with local restaurants, Tel Aviv offered the food at two pop-up vaccination centres, hoping to persuade inoculation holdouts to take a shot.
Biden says weather delays likely for vaccine1 min read . 12:51 AM IST
RBI issues draft guidelines on credit default swaps1 min read . 12:36 AM IST
COVID-19: 23,261 more vaccinated in Maharashtra; 4437 get 2nd dose1 min read . 12:25 AM IST
Gas at one US hub is trading at $999. Last week it was at $41 min read . 12:17 AM IST
Although Israel is leading the world in the speed of its vaccination drive, authorities are still concerned that younger people less prone to dangerous coronavirus complications, and others jittery about inoculation will not get their jabs.
So it was free pizza, hummus and knafeh, a sweet Middle Eastern dessert made with filo pastry, for all. And dozens of people showed up.
"We came to get vaccinated, until now we were worried but because of the upcoming restrictions (against people who don't vaccinate) there was not much choice, and it's also very nice to get a pizza and a coffee," said Lizi Kritzer, a 32-year-old municipality worker.
Israel plans to ease more restrictions on businesses on Sunday and reopen hotels and gyms to those fully vaccinated or deemed immune after recovering from COVID-19.
With nearly 43% of citizens having received at least one shot of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, Israel has moved ahead with a gradual relaxing of lockdown measures imposed on Dec. 27.
Its ambitious vaccination drive has made it the largest real-world study of Pfizer's vaccine. The country's largest healthcare provider has reported a 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases among 600,000 people who received both doses.
RailTel IPO subscribed 2.6 times on Day 1: 10 things to know2 min read . 16 Feb 2021
Honda CB 350 RS Scrambler launched. Check price, details and other specs1 min read . 16 Feb 2021
Four detected with South Africa strain of Covid-19 in India in January2 min read . 16 Feb 2021
Adani Ports to invest ₹10,000 crore to build new gateway into Maharashtra2 min read . 16 Feb 2021
Eytan Schwartz, a spokesman for the Tel Aviv municipality, said the city hoped the food and drink offered at the vaccination stations in two community centres would create a "family-like atmosphere" to attract the hesitant.
"I came today to get vaccinated and I tell everyone to come and get the shot so that we can keep our health better," Iman Dasui, a 60-year-old teacher said. "There is also knafeh here ... very tasty."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.